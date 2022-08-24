YouTube
    After 10-hour hunt, Leopard caught from Thane house

    Thane, Aug 24: A leopard strayed into a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, triggering panic in the residential locality, a forest official said on Wednesday.

    Forest officials managed to catch the feline after more than 10 hours on Tuesday, he said.

    The leopard entered the house located at Umbarkhand village in Sahapur taluka around 4 am on Tuesday.

    A woman family member was shocked to find the big cat resting in a room of their house. She immediately locked the room and the family alerted local police and forest personnel.

    Residents of the village, having a population of around 250, panicked after getting to know about the carnivore venturing into the house.

    Pune: Leopard spotted in Defence Research body’s premises, search onPune: Leopard spotted in Defence Research body’s premises, search on

    Forest officials and a team from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park later reached the house. They tranquilised the leopard and took it away for release into a forest, the official said.

    It was found to be a two-year-old female leopard, he said.

    No one was injured by the feline, the official said, adding that it entered the residential area possibly in search of a prey.

    Read more about:

    leopard caught thane house maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:49 [IST]
    X