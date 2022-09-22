YouTube
    Active COVID-19 cases at 594 as Thane logs 64 new cases

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Sep 22: As many as 64 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,44,610, a health official said on Thursday.

    With the addition of these numbers on Wednesday, there are currently 594 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

    A health worker takes a swab sample of a child for COVID-19 test
    A health worker takes a swab sample of a child for COVID-19 test. PTI Photo

    Maharashtra's Thane reports 42 new COVID infections

    The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,960. The recovery count has reached 7,32,745, he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
