79 new COVID cases, 3 deaths reported in Thane

Thane

oi-PTI

Thane, Sep 13: As many as 79 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease have been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said on Tuesday.

The new cases and deaths were recorded on Monday, raising the district's infection count to 7,43,917 and fatality toll to 11,956, he said.

Active COVID cases slip to under 50K mark, now at 46,347

The district currently has 1,281 active COVID-19 cases, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,31,357.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 12:04 [IST]