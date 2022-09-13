YouTube
    79 new COVID cases, 3 deaths reported in Thane

    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Sep 13: As many as 79 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease have been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said on Tuesday.

    The new cases and deaths were recorded on Monday, raising the district's infection count to 7,43,917 and fatality toll to 11,956, he said.

    A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing
    The district currently has 1,281 active COVID-19 cases, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,31,357.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 12:04 [IST]
