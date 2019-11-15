29% of kids kidnapped in Thane this year not yet traced: Maha Cops

Thane

oi-PTI

By PTI

Thane, Nov 15: More than 800 children were kidnapped from areas under the Thane police commissionerate, Maharashtra till now this year, of which 29 per cent were yet to be traced, police said on Friday.

Till November 13, 2019, 803 children were kidnapped under the jurisdiction of Thane police commissionerate, of which 570 were traced, the city police said in a release. The remaining 233 kids, or 29 per cent, were yet to be found, the release said.

3-yr-old sleeping near Mom, kidnapped beheaded by repeat offender

The statistics was released on the occasion of Children's Day on Thursday. In 2018, a total of 1,025 children were kidnapped, of which 901 were rescued, the police said.

Altogether 1,828 children were kidnapped in 2018 and 2019 (till November 13) and of these 1,190 were girls, they said.

A week-long programme on issues related to children, including their rights and exploitation through various forms of work, is being organised throughout the commissionerate. The programme started on November 14.