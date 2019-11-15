  • search
Trending Supreme Court Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    29% of kids kidnapped in Thane this year not yet traced: Maha Cops

    By PTI
    |

    Thane, Nov 15: More than 800 children were kidnapped from areas under the Thane police commissionerate, Maharashtra till now this year, of which 29 per cent were yet to be traced, police said on Friday.

    29% of kids kidnapped in Thane this year not yet traced: Maha Cops
    Representational Image

    Till November 13, 2019, 803 children were kidnapped under the jurisdiction of Thane police commissionerate, of which 570 were traced, the city police said in a release. The remaining 233 kids, or 29 per cent, were yet to be found, the release said.

    3-yr-old sleeping near Mom, kidnapped beheaded by repeat offender

    The statistics was released on the occasion of Children's Day on Thursday. In 2018, a total of 1,025 children were kidnapped, of which 901 were rescued, the police said.

    Altogether 1,828 children were kidnapped in 2018 and 2019 (till November 13) and of these 1,190 were girls, they said.

    A week-long programme on issues related to children, including their rights and exploitation through various forms of work, is being organised throughout the commissionerate. The programme started on November 14.

    More THANE News

    Read more about:

    kidnapped mumbai police maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue