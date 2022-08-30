Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

No change in special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in electoral rolls: DIPR

Srinagar

oi-PTI

Srinagar, Aug 30: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.

The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on, a police spokesman tweeted.