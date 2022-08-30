YouTube
    Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

    Srinagar, Aug 30: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

    An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.

    The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on, a police spokesman tweeted.

