Keep youself updated with latestSrinagar News
Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Srinagar
Srinagar, Aug 30: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.
Left Wing Extremists killed more cops than terrorists in 2021: NCRB data
The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on, a police spokesman tweeted.
Comments