PDP president Mehbooba Mufti claims she is under house arrest

Srinagar, Oct 5: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she has been placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting north Kashmir's Pattan town.

"While HM (Home Minister) is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker's wedding," she tweeted.

"If an ex CM's fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner," she added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Baramulla town later today.

