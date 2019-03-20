Kashmir University UG Result 2017 declared: How to check

Srinagar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Srinagar, Mar 20: The Kashmir University UG Result 2017 has been declared. The results of the 1st semester is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted in October-November 2017. The exams fall under the category of UG Non Professional courses.

The University has also declared M.A Education result of the 4th semester for Batch 2016 on March 12, 2019. The examination was conducted in September 2018. The results are available on kashmiruniversity.net.

How to check Kashmir University UG result 2017:

Go to kashmiruniversity.net

Click on the exam link on the home page

A new page will open

Click on Result available, visible on the sidebar

Click on BG 1st Semester Exam batch 2017 held during Oct-Nov 2017 link

A new page will open

Enter required details

View results

Download results

Take a printout