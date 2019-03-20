JKBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2019 declared, steps to check

Srinagar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Srinagar, Mar 20: The JKBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The exam was conducted in the month of October 2019 and the results for the same had been declared earlier. Those candidates who were not satisfied with the marks had applied for re-evaluation. The results are available on www.jkbose.ac.in.

How to check JKBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2019:

Go to www.jkbose.ac.in

Click on Re-evaluation result of Class 10th Session Annual Regular, 2018 Winter zone".

A PDF file will open

Check results

Download

Take a printout