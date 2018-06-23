Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader Lal Singh Chaudhary warns journalists

BJP leader Lal Singh Chaudhary warned journalists in Kashmir to mend their ways or face the fate of 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead by militants.

Lal Singh Chaudhary said, "Journalists of Kashmir created a wrong environment there. You should draw a line in journalism, so that brotherhood is maintained and there is progress".

"Kashmiri journalists have created an erroneous atmosphere and I would like to ask them to draw a line...You want to live like what happened to Basharat (Shujaat Bukhari)...Take care of yourselves and draw a line so that the brotherhood is not broken and it is maintained so that progress and development is ensured," Singh told reporters in Jammu on Friday.

BJP leader Lal Singh Chaudhary says in Jammu, "journalists of Kashmir created a wrong environment there. You should draw a line in journalism, so that brotherhood is maintained & there is progress" (22.06.18) pic.twitter.com/8TXaU3rPaZ — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2018

National Conference condemned Singh's statement. The party said the remarks merited "immediate cognisance" by the state police.

(With PTI inputs)

