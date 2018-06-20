Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has appointed BVR Subrahmanyam as the new Chief Secretary of the state. Retired IPS officer Vijay Kumar and BB Vyas appointed as Advisors to the Governor- news agency ANI reports.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the name of Subrahmanyam, who is presently posted as additional chief secretary (Home) in Chhattisgarh, placing his services at the disposal of the government of J & K.

Subrahmanyam worked as PS to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during UPA-I and had spent nearly a decade in the PMO.

He also worked in the World Bank in Washington DC on deputation for almost three years. He again served in the PMO till March 2015 before returning to Chhattisgarh.

The Governor's rule has been imposed in J & K a day after the coalition partner BJP snapped ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed by the resignation of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday.

