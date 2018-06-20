English

Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat BVR Subrahmanyam appointed J&K chief secretary

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has appointed BVR Subrahmanyam as the new Chief Secretary of the state. Retired IPS officer Vijay Kumar and BB Vyas appointed as Advisors to the Governor- news agency ANI reports.

    NN Vohra
    NN Vohra

    The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the name of Subrahmanyam, who is presently posted as additional chief secretary (Home) in Chhattisgarh, placing his services at the disposal of the government of J & K.

    Subrahmanyam worked as PS to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during UPA-I and had spent nearly a decade in the PMO.

    He also worked in the World Bank in Washington DC on deputation for almost three years. He again served in the PMO till March 2015 before returning to Chhattisgarh.

    The Governor's rule has been imposed in J & K a day after the coalition partner BJP snapped ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed by the resignation of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir chief secretary

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue