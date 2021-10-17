KFA employees urge Yuvraj Singh not to play for RCB in IPL

Yuvraj Singh arrested in alleged casteist remarks case, released on bail

Sports

pti-PTI

Hisar, Oct 17: The Hansi police arrested cricketer Yuvraj Singh and released him on interim bail in a case of making caste reference while referring to another player in an Instagram live event.

A Hansi-based resident, Rajat Kalsan, had lodged an FIR against Yuvraj Singh under various sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.

Hansi SP Nitika Gahlout informed here today that Singh joined the investigation as per the directions of the court with the investigation officer today.

The SP said he was released on interim bail after the arrest. She said that the police had already recovered the phone of the cricketer.

It may be mentioned that Yuvraj was booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC and Section 3(1)(u) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention and Atrocities) Act on the complaint of a Hansi-based lawyer and activist, Rajat Kalsan.

Kalsan had alleged that Yuvraj, during an Instagram live, had made an objectionable remark while referring to another player.

The cricketer has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking quashing of the FIR while pleading innocence in the case.