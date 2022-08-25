YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Jharkhand: 4 arrested for woman's gang rape

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Khunti, Aug 25: Four people were detained in connection with the gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Thursday.

    The incident took place near Govindpur railway station on the night of August 22 and the victim lodged a police complaint the next day. The four were detained for questioning on Wednesday.

    Jharkhand: 4 arrested for womans gang rape

    On the statement of the victim, an FIR was registered against unknown persons. Four men have been detained in this regard and they are being interrogated," Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

    Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 employees arrestedWoman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 employees arrested

    The woman, a resident of Simdega district, had come to Govindpur to meet a relative. A man had befriended her and took her to various places in Karra on his motorbike before returning to the railway station. He called up his friends who reached the place and all of them raped her, according to her statement given to the police.

    A medical examination of the woman was conducted on August 23, the SP said.

    Comments

    More ranchi News  

    Read more about:

    gang rape woman crime news arrested jharkhand

    Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X