YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Raipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Lightning kills 2, injures 3 in Chhattisgarh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Korba, Sep 20: Two men were killed and three other people injured after lightning struck them in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

    The incident took place on Monday evening in Khajuri village under Pratappur police station limits, they said.

    Lightning kills 2, injures 3 in Chhattisgarh
    Two men were killed and three other people injured after lightning struck

    The deceased, identified as Nandlal Paikra (27) and Sanjay Yadav (25), natives of nearby Toni village, were returning home from Pratappur market when heavy rainfall started, a police official said.

    The duo took shelter at a shop below a tree where some other people were also standing. Suddenly lightning struck there. Paikra and Yadav died on the spot, he said.

    Viral video: Watch visuals of lightning striking clock tower in MeccaViral video: Watch visuals of lightning striking clock tower in Mecca

    Three others including the shop owner suffered injuries and they were shifted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

    There have been a number of incidents of lightning strike in the state's Surguja division comprising seven districts, including Surajpur, in the recent past.

    Comments

    More raipur News  

    Read more about:

    lightning killed chhattisgarh police

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X