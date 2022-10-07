Cong wants to connect people through hatred, its earlier generations too tried to stop us: RSS

BSF jawan sustains injury in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Raipur, Oct 07: A paramilitary jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday got injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker.

The blast took place near Markanar village under the Police Station limit of Koyalibeda. The incident happened between 9 am and 10 am when a team of BSF jawans were evacuating an ailing colleague for treatment, a senior police official said.

"The jawans, who were on motorcycles, were on their way back to Koyalibeda camp after picking up the ailing jawan from Panidobir camp. When it reached near Markanar village, the explosion happened leaving a jawan injured," according to a report by PTI.

IED explosion outside former MLA's residence in Imphal

The injured jawan was shifted to the hospital for treatment and he is reportedly out of danger.

The security forces recovered two IEDs from the area and the search operation is still on, reported PTI.

Before this incident, an ITBP assistant sub-inspector rank officer was killed in an IED blast in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 15:57 [IST]