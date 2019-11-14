Download BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2019 on bssc.bih.in

Patna, Nov 14: The BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2019 was to be released on Wednesday. More details are available on the official website.

The written exam will be held in Patna district on November 24 2019 between 10 am and 12.15 pm. In case the candidates find mistakes in their BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2019, then they must approach the commission to get the same corrected.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is recruiting 326 stenographers through this process. There would be a written exam and based on the marks candidates would be called for the typing test. Those who qualify this test will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam marks.

Applications were invited from candidates who have passed intermediate from a recognised board of education. The registration process was held between March 11 and April 24 2019. The notification it may be recalled was released way back in 2016. The BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2019 will be available on bssc.bih.in.