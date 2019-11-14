  • search
Trending Sabarimala Verdict Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Download BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2019 on bssc.bih.in

    By
    |

    Patna, Nov 14: The BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2019 was to be released on Wednesday. More details are available on the official website.

    The written exam will be held in Patna district on November 24 2019 between 10 am and 12.15 pm. In case the candidates find mistakes in their BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2019, then they must approach the commission to get the same corrected.

    Download BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2019 on bssc.bih.in

    The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is recruiting 326 stenographers through this process. There would be a written exam and based on the marks candidates would be called for the typing test. Those who qualify this test will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam marks.

    Applications were invited from candidates who have passed intermediate from a recognised board of education. The registration process was held between March 11 and April 24 2019. The notification it may be recalled was released way back in 2016. The BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2019 will be available on bssc.bih.in.

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 8:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue