Direct link to download Bihar SI admit card 2019

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Dec 03: The Bihar SI admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission for the posts of police sub inspector/segeant/assistant superintendent jail/assistant superintendent jail in the Bihar police.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on December 22 2019 and 2,446 vacancies will be filled up. Candidates must note that no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card. The admit card is available on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Direct link to download: https://apply-bpssc.com/V1/applicationIndex

How to download Bihar SI admit card 2019:

Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout