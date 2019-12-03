  • search
Trending NASA Tamil Nadu
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download Bihar SI admit card 2019

    By
    |

    Patna, Dec 03: The Bihar SI admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card was released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission for the posts of police sub inspector/segeant/assistant superintendent jail/assistant superintendent jail in the Bihar police.

    Direct link to download Bihar SI admit card 2019

    The recruitment exam will be conducted on December 22 2019 and 2,446 vacancies will be filled up. Candidates must note that no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card. The admit card is available on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

    Direct link to download: https://apply-bpssc.com/V1/applicationIndex

    How to download Bihar SI admit card 2019:

    • Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue