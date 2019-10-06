  • search
    By
    |

    Patna, Oct 06: The Bihar Judicial Services Main Exam Result 2019 has been released. the same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to download Bihar Judicial Services Main Exam Result 2019: Interview date

    A total of 1,080 candidates have qualified in the 30th Bihar Judicial Services Main Exams. The commission is however yet to announce the interview date. The tentative date is the third week of October 2019.

    The prelims were held on November 27-28 and 17,160 candidates had appeared for the exams. The result is available on bps.bih.nic.in.

    Direct link to download Bihar Judicial Services Main Exam result 2019: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Result-30BJSE-Main-(Written)-06-2018.pdf

