    New Delhi, Sep 23: The Bihar ITICAT Seat Allotment Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for the second round of seat allotment has been released. Those candidates who have been selected will now have to appear for document verification between September 22 and September 26 2019. Those who do not attend the DV will not be considered for admission. The seats are allowed through Bihar ITI 2019 counselling second round as per the order of the merit list.

    Direct link to check Bihar ITICAT Seat Allotment Result 2019

    Direct link to download ITICAT Seat Allotment result: https://bceceadmissions.nic.in/itiregsys/Default.aspx

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
