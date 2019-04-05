BPSSC SI Steno 2018 main exam result out, check here

  • search
    atna, Apr 05: The BPSSC SI Steno 2018 main exam results has been declared. Candidates can check their results at the official website of BPSSC.

    The main exam was conducted on March 17, 2019. A total of 2820 candidates had appeared for the BPSSC SI Steno main exam. A total of 2355 candidates have qualified the exam.

    Representational Image

    The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the shorthand and typing test for which the schedule will be released soon.

    The recruitment notification for the SI Steno Assistant position was released in the month of April 2018 against 174 vacancies out of which 59 vacancies are reserved for the women candidates.

    Candidates can check the BPSSC SI Steno main exam results here.

    How to check BPSSC SI Steno 2018 main exam result

    • Visit the BPSSC official website (bpssc.bih.nic.in_.
    • On the homepage, click on the link to check the result for SI Steno Assistant Main exam.
    • A PDF fill will open that contains roll number of all the successful candidates.
    • Check direct link to BPSSC SI Steno 2018 result here

