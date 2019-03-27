Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board 2017 2018 results declared after 2 years

Patna, Mar 27: The Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board 2017 2018 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

This comes as a relief for the students, who have waited for nearly 2 years for the results to be declared. This time there has been an improvement in the pass percentage.

In 2017 the pass percentage was at 55.84 while in 2018 it stood at 72 per cent. However the number of students who appeared in 2018 was much lower when compared to 2017.

While 37,500 students had appeared in 2017, in the year 2018 just 12,700 candidates took part in the examination. The results are available on bssbpatna.com.

