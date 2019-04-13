  • search
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Police SI recruitment 2017 main results, download before this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, Apr 13: The Bihar Police SI recruitment 2017 main results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Bihar Police SI recruitment 2017 main results, download before this date

    The exams were conducted to recruit 1,717 SIs. The commission has declared the combined result for the mains exam and PET conducted on March 9 this year. Candidates should note that the scorecards will be available only until April 21 2019. The results are available on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

    How to download Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2017 main results:

    • Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in
    • Search for the link scorecard for the post of police sub-inspector
    • You will be re-directed to a new page
    • Click on the relevant link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View Results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Machilipatnam Constituency Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    18,25,184
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      68.99%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      31.01%
      URBAN
    • SC
      19.76%
      SC
    • ST
      2.16%
      ST
    + More Details

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 7:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue