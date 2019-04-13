Keep youself updated with latestPatna News
Bihar Police SI recruitment 2017 main results, download before this date
Patna
Patna, Apr 13: The Bihar Police SI recruitment 2017 main results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The exams were conducted to recruit 1,717 SIs. The commission has declared the combined result for the mains exam and PET conducted on March 9 this year. Candidates should note that the scorecards will be available only until April 21 2019. The results are available on bpssc.bih.nic.in.
How to download Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2017 main results:
- Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in
- Search for the link scorecard for the post of police sub-inspector
- You will be re-directed to a new page
- Click on the relevant link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View Results
- Download results
- Take a printout
Machilipatnam Constituency Fact Check
DEMOGRAPHICS
18,25,184
POPULATION
- 68.99%RURAL
- 31.01%URBAN
- 19.76%SC
- 2.16%ST