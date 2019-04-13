Bihar Police SI recruitment 2017 main results, download before this date

Patna, Apr 13: The Bihar Police SI recruitment 2017 main results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exams were conducted to recruit 1,717 SIs. The commission has declared the combined result for the mains exam and PET conducted on March 9 this year. Candidates should note that the scorecards will be available only until April 21 2019. The results are available on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

How to download Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2017 main results:

Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in

Search for the link scorecard for the post of police sub-inspector

You will be re-directed to a new page

Click on the relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

View Results

Download results

Take a printout

