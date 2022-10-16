Sorry, not sorry: Lalan Singh unapologetic about his remarks on PM's caste

Bihar: Girls protest after being asked to remove Hijab during exam

Patna

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, Oct 16: Students at college in Muzaffarpur in Bihar protested after a few students were allegedly asked by a teacher to remove hijab during the exam on Sunday.

The girls were attending a Central Selection Council Constable Recruitment exam. They created a ruckus when they were asked to remove their Hijab for checking Bluetooth in the ear and also alleged that the male teacher tried to take advantage in the garb of checking, ANI reported.

"During the examination, the male teacher first asked us to remove the hijab to check the Bluetooth in the ear and took advantage in the name of religion," ANI quoted the students as complaining.

The furious girls claimed that the teachers asked them to submit their answer sheets and leave the examination room after they started protesting.

"The examination was going on in the college and many girl students were sitting in the examination hall carrying mobiles. After this the teachers asked students to deposit the mobile and started conducting the search. Meanwhile, a student refused this and came out of the examination hall in a rage," Principal of MDDM College Prof (Dr) Kanupriya told the news agency.

"Neither the centre superintendent nor the student made any complaints to her regarding the whole matter. On the contrary, giving a religious form to the whole matter, the students tried to create a controversy by linking it with religion, which is quite embarrassing," the principal added.