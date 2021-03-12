Bihar Constable PET Result declared

YouTube
    Patna, Mar 12: The Bihar Constable PET Result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates who appeared for the PET for the recruitment of Home Guard Constable (driver) in Bihar police can check their results on the official website or by clicking the direct link provided below.

    The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar police will release the date, venue and admit card for the Driving Eligibility Test on the official website of the CSBC. The results are available on http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-10-03-2021.pdf.

    Direct link to download Bihar Constable PET Result: http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-10-03-2021.pdf

    Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 11:05 [IST]
