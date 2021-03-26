Bihar Board 12th result 2021 declared: 77.97% pass

COVID-19: Patna to go under lockdown for a week from July 10

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Mar 25: The Bihar Board 12th result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The declaration of the results was announced by education minister, Vijay Kumar.

The evaluation process for the BSEB Inter Answer Papers was conducted between March 5 and 19 2021.

The board has got a 77.97 per cent result. This year the girls topped in all three main streams. Madhu Bharti topped with 463 points.

Over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSEB 12th Board Exams 2021. The results once declared will be available on onlinebseb.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.