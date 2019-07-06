Bihar 65th civil service notice, check eligibility for 434 vacancies, apply by this date

Patna, July 06: The Bihar 65th civil service notice has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The commission announced 434 vacancies in the various departments and the online registration would begin on July 10 2019. The registration process would close on July 24 2019.

The last date to pay the fee is July 30 and after that the last date to complete and submit the application is August 6 2019. The application fee is Rs 150 for SC/ST category candidates from Bihar. The same fee is also applicable for women candidates from Bihar and for PwD candidates. For the rest the application fee is Rs 600.

The applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognised university in India. The combined preliminary exam will be conducted only for one paper-General Studies. All the questions would be objective in nature with multiple choice answers. The prelims exam will be of 150 marks and should be completed in a two hour duration.