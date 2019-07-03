AIIMS Recruitment: AIIMS Patna announces 23 stenographer vacancies; Other AIIMS Patna jobs

Patna, July 03: AIIMS job openings have been announced and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has announced 23 stenographer vacancies on official website www.aiimspatna.org. The last date to apply for AIIMS Patna Stenographer jobs is August 12, 2019.

The edibility criteria for stenographer posts is that aspirants should have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification. There is a requirement of typing skills also. A typing speed of (Either English or Hindi) Dictation 10 Minutes @ 80 w.p.m. would be preferred.

AIIMS Patna stenographer job openings official notification: Click Here

How to apply for AIIMS Patna stenographer jobs:

Visit https://www.aiimspatna.org/

Scroll down, and click on Jobs.

Click on Check Ads under Advertisements.

On this page, there is a section Recruitment to the post of Stenographer in the Institute on DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS.

In this row, there is a link to APPLY. Click on it

Follow the instructions and fill up the form

Submit

Other AIIMS Patna jobs/vacancies:

Recruitment to the post of TB And Chest Disease Health Assistant in the Institute on DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS - Click Here

Recruitment to the post of Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist) in the Institute on DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS - Click Here

Recruitment to the post of CSSD Technician in the Institute on DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS - Click Here

Direct link to AIIMS Patna online application page - Click Here