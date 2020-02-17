  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral video shows 17-year-old boy claiming he got free drugs

    By
    |

    Panaji, Feb 17: Goa police are on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy who is seen claiming in a video that he was supplied free drugs by two youths, an official said on Monday.

    Viral video shows 17-year-old boy claiming he got free drugs
    Representational Image

    The video, which is circulating on social media, has been shot in Karapur village in North Goa, just over five kilometres from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sanquelim Assembly seat. In the five-minute-long video, the boy, who seems to be inebriated, confesses to villagers that he was given free drugs by two youngsters.

    Crackdown on drugs: Vietnam arrests Chinese man with 300 kg of heroin

    "We have taken cognisance of the video and are on the lookout for the boy," said Inspector Sanjay Dalvi of Bicholim police station.

    Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar hit out at the BJP government in the state claiming the drug menace was now so widespread that it had reached villages, that too in areas close to the CM's constituency. He alleged CM Sawant continued to be in denial mode about the drug problem in Goa.

    More SOCIAL MEDIA News

    Read more about:

    social media viral video drugs

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X