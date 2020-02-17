Viral video shows 17-year-old boy claiming he got free drugs

Panaji

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Feb 17: Goa police are on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy who is seen claiming in a video that he was supplied free drugs by two youths, an official said on Monday.

The video, which is circulating on social media, has been shot in Karapur village in North Goa, just over five kilometres from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sanquelim Assembly seat. In the five-minute-long video, the boy, who seems to be inebriated, confesses to villagers that he was given free drugs by two youngsters.

"We have taken cognisance of the video and are on the lookout for the boy," said Inspector Sanjay Dalvi of Bicholim police station.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar hit out at the BJP government in the state claiming the drug menace was now so widespread that it had reached villages, that too in areas close to the CM's constituency. He alleged CM Sawant continued to be in denial mode about the drug problem in Goa.