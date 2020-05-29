HJS, FACT to jointly inaugurate exhibition on occasion of Goa Day

  • search
    New Delhi, May 29: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and FACT will jointly inaugurate an exhibition on the occasion of Goa Day on May 30.

    To present the history of sinister atrocities on people of Goa and the fight given by them to preserve their pride, famous French journalist Francois Gautier has produced an exhibition.

    This exhibition has been made available on the website 'www.goainquisition.info'. The inaugural function of the exhibition will be held on the occasion of the 'Goa Day' on 30th May at 7 p.m. This function will be telecast on the Samiti's social media on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Hindu Janjagruti Samiti appeals to all Indians, including Goans to view the exhibition.

    This programme is being jointly organised by 'FACT' of Francois Gautier and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. This programme will also be specially attended by Francois Gautier.

      Along with him, the daughter of freedom fighter of Goa Prabhakar Vaidya and a writer Shefali Vaidya, famous historian Prof. Prajal Sakhardande and National Spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Ramesh Shinde will also be present. The programme will telecast live on the channel 'YouTube.com/HinduJagruti', 'Facebook.com/HinduAdhiveshan' and 'Twitter.com/HinduJagrutiOrg' at 7 p.m.

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
