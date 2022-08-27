YouTube
    Goa Cong seeks CBI probe in Sonali Phogat death case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Aug 27: The Congress on Saturday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat claiming the police were trying to hush up the matter.

    Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances following which two men, including her personal assistant, who had accompanied her to the coastal state are arrested on the charge of murder by the state police.

    “Many politicians said that her death was due to a heart attack. But finally, it has been revealed as murder. There is more to this murder than meets the eye and every angle needs to be investigated. These kinds of cases need to be investigated by the CBI to unravel the truth," Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo told PTI.

