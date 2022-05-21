YouTube
    Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022 to be available after 5 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 21: The Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 will be declared today Saturday, May 21. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declared the Class 12 result at 5 pm tomorrow.

    Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022 to be declared shortly

    "The result booklet will also be available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded from by the Head of Institution for official purpose from www.gbshse.info, immediately after declaration of result", the official notification read.

    The Goa Board Class 12 exams were held in offline mode from April 5 2022 to April 23. The exams were conducted in 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across Goa. The Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022 once declared will be available on gbshse.info.

    X