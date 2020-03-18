  • search
    Covid-19: Exams in Goa until Class 8 cancelled

    Panaji, Mar 18: Exams for students upto Class 8 were cancelled in Goa on Tuesday as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak. A circular issued by Goa Education Director Vandana Rao informed that exams for Classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule with schools asked to seat students one metre apart.

    She said the decision was as per the guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Several social distancing measures, including closure of schools, gyms, pubs, clubs, public swimming pools, casinos etc are already in place in the coastal state. Goa does not have any Covid-19 patient as yet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
