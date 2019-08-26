Fire breaks out at a Noida mall, blaze under control now

Noida

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Noida, Aug 26: A fire is said to have broken out at a mall in Uttar Pradesh Noida, a part of National Capital Region (NCR). Flames erupted at the fourth floor of Spice Mall, said reports. The mall is in Noida Sector 25A. The flames have now been doused.

Two fire tenders were rushed. There are no reports about casualities or injuries. The cause behind the flame is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier today, major fire broke out at a menthol warehouse in Kasna area of Greater Noida in the wee hours.

On August 13, a major fire broke out in the basement of Mother's Pride School at Sector-61 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. At least six fire tenders had to be rushed to douse the flames. The incident happened after school hours and hence no injuries took place.