Who authorized them to sit on a dharna: Delhi HC asks

The Delhi High Court on Monday heard two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government.

A Bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla asked, "Thing is that you're sitting on a dharna. Who authorized them to sit on a dharna like this?."

The lawyer replied, " It's an individual decision."

"Is it authorized?" questioned the Delhi High Court.

The Court told the Delhi Government Lawyer, " This can't be called a strike. You can't go inside someone's office or house and hold a strike there."

The sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues entered its 7th day as the impasse between the AAP dispensation and the Lt Governor over IAS officers' "strike" continued.

Also, another petition was moved by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta seeking an order to CM Arvind Kejriwal to end his strike. The matters are likely to be heard on June 22.

Health minister Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who along with Kejriwal and Development Minister Gopal Rai have stayed put at L-G office since Monday evening, have been sitting on hunger strike since Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Satyendra Jain has been hospitalized for his deteriorating health condition on Sunday. The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. "Satyender Jain shifted to the hospital due to his deteriorating health," Kejriwal tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

