In pics: Stunning images of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across the globe

When will Schools, Colleges reopen in India?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 16: As COVID-19 cases decline, 'When will school reopen in India 2021' is the most pertinent question among students. Schools and colleges have been shut across the nation since March 2020 following the nationwide lockdown imposed in order to contain Coronavirus chain.

A few schools, colleges reopened in November 2020, several others resumed offline classes from February 2021 for a brief period.

With the second wave on the wane, states are planning to reopen the schools and higher educational institutions.

Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar led- Haryana government decided to open all the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges from June 23. Pharmacy and nursing schools will open from June 28. The government had asked the education department to take a decision on reopening school however no official declaration has been made till now.

Delhi: AAP government has decided against reopening schools, colleges and other educational institutions for now. Schools in Delhi will continue to function in online mode.

Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is likely to consider reopening schools only after the active cases of COVID-19 come significantly down. All schools, colleges, universities, technical education institutes, skill development institutes and coaching centres will be shut till June 11.

Telangana: Telangana has extended the summer vacation for schools and colleges in the state till June 20.

Karnataka: The state education ministry has decided to begin next academic year for UG, PG programmes in October. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has directed all Government school teachers to attend schools immediately after the lockdown ends in the state. However, no word no reopening of schools yet.

Tamil Nadu: Stalin government will consider reopening schools for offline classes only after prevailing COVID-19 situation improves.

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath-led government had said that states that all schools and colleges in the state will continue online classes for students from May 20 onwards. However, no word no reopening of schools yet.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 11:06 [IST]