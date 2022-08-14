Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
When will NTA release CUET UG result online?
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results around September 7, 2022. Once declared, candidates can check their CUET-UG score on the official website.
This year, a total of 14.9 lakh students had registered for the CUET-UG 2022. Out of these 14.9 lakh candidates, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase between July 15-20, 1.91 lakh took the test in the second phase (August 4-6) and 1.91 lakh in the third phase on August 7, 8 and 10.
CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets
- Visit the official website-https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.
- On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link
- The login page of the admit card will open on the screen
- Fill in required details, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details
- The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download the CUET UG 2022 admit card and keep a copy for future reference
CUET UG result: Know how to check
- Visit the official website-https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.
- On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 result link
- The login page of the admit card will open on the screen
- Now, candidates are required to enter the required credentials
- The CUET UG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and keep a copy for future reference
Comments