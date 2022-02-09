West Bengal NEET 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result declared

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 09: The West Bengal NEET 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The NEET UG Counselling dates, the round 1 admission will be held between February 10 between 10 am and February 12 until 4 pm. Applicants will also have the provision to surrender the round 1 allotted seats by February 12, 4 pm.

    The physical reporting of the allotted candidates according to the schedule says that the respective allotted colleges along with the fee and original documents and bond for admission after successful document verification will be held between February 10, 10 am and February 12, 4 pm. The West Bengal NEET 2021 round 1 seat allotment result is available on wbmcc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12:39 [IST]
