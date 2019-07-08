Website to check FCI Phase 1 Result 2019

New Delhi, July 08: The FCI Phase 1 Result 2019 has been released. The results are available on the official website.

The exam was conducted for the recruitment to 4,103 posts in the Food Corporation of India. However after the results were uploaded the same was not available on the official website. Below we will provide you the direct link to download the results.

The exams for the post of junior engineers, stenographers, assist posts and typists was held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3. The results are available on https://www.recruitmentfci.in/recruitment_result.php?zone=bEtFRXM3VXZYdk1tRVFnZE5jZnNjZz09&lang=en".