WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared; Check at wbchse.nic.in

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, July 17: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday declared the class 12th or Higher Secondary examination results on its official website. Nearly 8 lakh student who had taken the WBCHSE class 12 board examination will now be able to check their results online.

WBCHSE HS Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

Click on 'West Bengal 12th Result 2020'

Provide your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.