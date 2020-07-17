YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared; Check at wbchse.nic.in

    By
    |

    Kolkata, July 17: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday declared the class 12th or Higher Secondary examination results on its official website. Nearly 8 lakh student who had taken the WBCHSE class 12 board examination will now be able to check their results online.

    WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared; Check at wbchse.nic.in

    WBCHSE HS Result 2020: How to check

    • Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in
    • Click on 'West Bengal 12th Result 2020'
    • Provide your roll number and name to check your result
    • Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen
    • Download and take its print out.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    west bengal results

    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue