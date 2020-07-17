Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared; Check at wbchse.nic.in
New Delhi
Kolkata, July 17: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday declared the class 12th or Higher Secondary examination results on its official website. Nearly 8 lakh student who had taken the WBCHSE class 12 board examination will now be able to check their results online.
WBCHSE HS Result 2020: How to check
- Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in
- Click on 'West Bengal 12th Result 2020'
- Provide your roll number and name to check your result
- Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take its print out.