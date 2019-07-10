  • search
    UPSSC recruitment exam calendar 2019: Download here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 10: The UPSSC recruitment exam calendar 2019 has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

    The calendar was released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission for the recruitment examination. More details are available on upssc.gov.in.

    UPSSC recruitment exam calendar 2019:

    • Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) competitive exam (preliminary) 2019: September 14 and 15, 2019
    • Homeopathic Pharmacist (General Selection) competitive examination 2019: September 25, , 2019
    • Combined Technical Services (General Selection) exam 2016: October 6, 2019
    • Computer Operator (General Selection) competitive exam 2016: October 12, 2019
    • Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) competitive exam 2016 (II): July 28, 2019
    • Sugarcane Supervisor (General Selection) recruitment exam 2016 (II): August 31, 2019
    • Junior Assistant (General Selection) competitive exam 2019: November 3, 2019
    • Combined Junior Engineer and Sub-Architecture (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2016 (II): November 24, 2019
    • Combined Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman (General Selection) competitive exam 2018: December 8, 2019
    • State Agriculture Production Market Council (Combined Cadre) competitive exam 2018: December 24, 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 8:27 [IST]
