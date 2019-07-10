UPSSC recruitment exam calendar 2019: Download here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 10: The UPSSC recruitment exam calendar 2019 has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

The calendar was released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission for the recruitment examination. More details are available on upssc.gov.in.

UPSSC recruitment exam calendar 2019:

Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) competitive exam (preliminary) 2019: September 14 and 15, 2019

Homeopathic Pharmacist (General Selection) competitive examination 2019: September 25, , 2019

Combined Technical Services (General Selection) exam 2016: October 6, 2019

Computer Operator (General Selection) competitive exam 2016: October 12, 2019

Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) competitive exam 2016 (II): July 28, 2019

Sugarcane Supervisor (General Selection) recruitment exam 2016 (II): August 31, 2019

Junior Assistant (General Selection) competitive exam 2019: November 3, 2019

Combined Junior Engineer and Sub-Architecture (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2016 (II): November 24, 2019

Combined Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman (General Selection) competitive exam 2018: December 8, 2019

State Agriculture Production Market Council (Combined Cadre) competitive exam 2018: December 24, 2019.