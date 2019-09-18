  • search
    UPSC Stenographer LDCE notification 2019 to be released today, exam details

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The UPSC Stenographer LDCE notification 2019 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The application process will begin today and will conclude on October 10 2019. The exam will be conducted on December 13, 2019.

    UPSC Stenographer LDCE notification 2019 to be released today, exam details

    To be eligible, candidates will have to clear a written exam that would be of 500 marks. There would also be a shorthand test in Hindi or English at 100 words per minute. The passing marks in the exam are 40 per cent. The notification once released will be available on upsc.gov.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
