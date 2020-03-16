UPSC Recruitment 2020: Now apply online for 85 posts

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 16: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 02 April 2020.

Important date to remember:

Closing Date: 02 April 2020

Vacancy Details

Chief Design Engineer: 01 Post

Deputy Superintending: 02 Posts

Assistant Engineer: 63 Posts

Assistant Veterinary Officer: 01 Post

Assistant Director (Official Language): 13 Posts

Assistant Employment Officer: 02 Posts

Deputy Director: 03 Posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Please refer to the notification on the official website.

Selection Procedure :

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100 In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

How to Apply

1. Interested candidates can apply for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 02 April 2020. Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

2. Candidates must upload the documents/certificates in support of all the claims made by them in the application like, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) etc. or any other information, separately against each claim in pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 1 MB for the respective aforesaid modules and 2 MB for the "upload Other Document" module and is legible when a printout taken. For that purpose, the applicant may scan the documents/certificates in 200 dpi grey scale. Documents like Pay Slip, Resume, Appointment Letter, Relieving Letter, Un-signed Experience Certificate etc. must not be uploaded in the Document Upload Module

3. Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate indicating date of birth, or mark sheet of Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent issued by Central/State Board indicating Date of Birth in support of claim of age. Where date of birth is not available in certificate/mark sheets, issued by concerned Educational Boards, School leaving certificate indicating Date of Birth (in case of Tamil Nadu& Kerala).