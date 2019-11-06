UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2019 result declared, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: The UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The UPSC released the result fr the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy-1. The exam is being conducted for the admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for 143 courses and 105th Naval Academy Course. The exam would commence on January 2020. There are 447 who have cleared the UPSC NDA 1 exam. The result is available on upsc.gov.in.

How to check UPSC NDA NA Exam 2019 result:

Go to upsc.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout