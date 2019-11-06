  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2019 result declared, how to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The UPSC released the result fr the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy-1. The exam is being conducted for the admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for 143 courses and 105th Naval Academy Course. The exam would commence on January 2020. There are 447 who have cleared the UPSC NDA 1 exam. The result is available on upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2019 result declared, how to check

    How to check UPSC NDA NA Exam 2019 result:

    • Go to upsc.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    upsc results

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue