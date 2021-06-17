UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 time table released: Check details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: The UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 time table has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Engineering Services Examination Preliminary 2021 will be conducted on July 18 2021. The stage 1 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon while the second shift between 2 pm to 5 pm. The General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper will be conducted in the first shift while the Civil Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom will be held in the second shift. The Engg. (Discipline- Specific Paper) will be conducted in the shift shift.

The duration of the first paper will be for 2 hours and will comprise 200 marks while the second paper will be for 300 marks and the duration will be of 3 hours.

This recruitment drive will fill up 215 vacancies in the Survey of India Group 'A' Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Power Engineering Service, Indian Radio Regulatory Service and other services. Those candidates who qualify the preliminary exams will be eligible to appear for the main exams followed by the interview round.

