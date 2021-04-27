YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 27: The UPSC ESE 2021 application window will close today. More details are available on the official website.

    Candidates who have still not applied for the Engineering Service Examination can do until 6 pm today (April 27). The registration process began on April 7.

    UPSC ESE 2021: Last date today, how to apply

    The recruitment drive 215 vacancies will be filled up. This include 7 vacancies for PwBD in four categories-Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. To apply visit upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC ESE 2021: Steps to apply:

