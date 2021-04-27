ICSI CS Exam 2021 to be held as per schedule. Read official notice

UPSC ESE 2021: Last date today, how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The UPSC ESE 2021 application window will close today. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates who have still not applied for the Engineering Service Examination can do until 6 pm today (April 27). The registration process began on April 7.

The recruitment drive 215 vacancies will be filled up. This include 7 vacancies for PwBD in four categories-Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. To apply visit upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2021: Steps to apply:

Go to upsc.gov.in

Click on apply online link

A new page will open

Click on https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php

Fill in details

Make payment

Submit

Download

Take a printout