UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020 notification: Exam date announced

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: The UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

Those candidates who want to apply should fulfill all the eligibility conditions for the admissions to the examinations. The online applications can be filed between September 25, 2019, and October 15, 2019, till 6 pm. The link will be disabled after that.

The Preliminary Stage-1 Exam of the Engineering Service Examination will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on January 5, 2020. The e-admit cards will be issued three weeks before the exam begins. More details are available on upsc.gov.in.