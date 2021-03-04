UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released: Apply directly

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: The UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates who wish to apply should read the notification carefully before doing so. The last date to apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2021 is March 24, 6 pm. The UPSC civil services (preliminary) Examination 2021 will be conducted on June 27.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims is the first stage of the exam and it is objective in nature comprising two papers. The exam serves as a screening test only and the marks obtained in the prelims will not be counted to determine the final order of merit.

Only candidates who clear the Civil Services (preliminary) exam will be eligible for the Civil Services (main) examination.

The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Service (main) exam will be about 12 times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled through this examination. More details are available on https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php.