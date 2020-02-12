  • search
    UPSC Civil Service 2020 Exam to be notified today

    New Delhi, Feb 12: The UPSC Civil Service 2020 Exam will be notified soon. The same once notified will be available on the official website.

    The Union Public Service Commission will notify the civil service prelims exam and the Indian Forest Service Prelim exam on February 12 2020. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam until March 3 and the exams would be held on May 31 2020.

    The minimum eligibility required for appearing in the exam is a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute. The applicant must not be younger than 21 years and not older than 32 years. The upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC, ST and Ex-Servicemen candidates. For OBC candidates and Defence Service Personnel disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a distributed area, the age is relaxed by 3 years.

    An applicant can attempt the exam six times and in the case of the OBC candidate it is 9 times. There is however no cap on the attempts by the SC, ST candidates.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 8:16 [IST]
