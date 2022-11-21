YouTube
    UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 Declared: How to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 21: UPSC Results 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Combined Defence Service Examination Result on Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 on the UPSC official website.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The following are the lists, in order of merit of 164 (104 + 46 + 14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in April, 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 154th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 213 F(P) Course," reads the official notification.

    How to download UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022?

    Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
    On the homepage," click on the link that reads, " Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022."
    A new webpage will open on the screen.
    Your UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
    Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

    Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 22:13 [IST]
