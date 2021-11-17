UP Board exam result 2021 for Class 10, 12 declared: 90.75% pass

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: The UP Board Result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). 33,876 regular and private students appeared for the UPMSP 10th improvement exams of which 30,744 have passed. The pass percentage for the boys is 89.59 per cent and in the case of the girls it is 92.90. The total pass percentage is at 90.75.

34,583 students appeared and 26,893 or 77.76 per cent students passed in the intermediate of Class 12 improvement exams. Due to the second wave of COVID-19 the UP board this year did not conduct regular exams for Classes 10 and 12. The results were prepared by taking into consideration the performance the students in the past exams. The UP board exams result for Class 10 and 12 is available on upmsp.edu.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 13:59 [IST]