UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020 likely by mid-may

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: The UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The evaluation of the answer sheets is all set to begin and the results may be available by the mid of May 2020. The Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the evaluation work for the answers will begin on May 4.

Sharma also said that he hoped that the results would be declared by mid May. However these would be subject to the lockdown. The lockdown ends on May 3 and many are hoping that they could resume work from May 4. If the lockdown is not extended, then the board may take two weeks to complete the process.